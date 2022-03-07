The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for showers through the early evening with some late night clearing. Temperatures will turn cold overnight with a low near 36 degrees.

We will see a few clouds early Tuesday morning followed by sunshine with a cooler high at 56 degrees.

Clouds return to the area late Tuesday evening with an 80% chance of rain. The low will be 43 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain will be like through early Wednesday afternoon. The chance of rain is 80%. The high on Wednesday will be cool at 53 degrees.

Skies clear Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Friday will start partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be mild at 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Friday night. The rain will mix with and change to light snow overnight. The low will be cold at 33 degrees.

Cloudy skies and light snow will be possible early Saturday with a high near 42 degrees.

At this time, it does appear that there could be some light snowfall accumulation across the area.

We clear out Saturday night with a cold low of 18 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 45 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 60 degrees.

Have a great night!