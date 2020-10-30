Storm Team 11: Clearing skies and cold overnight, sunny skies for Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clearing skies with frost tonight. Low 33.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 60 degrees. the higher elevations will stay in the 50’s.

Clouds increase Saturday night with a low near 40.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 59.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Monday morning with a low near 29 degrees,

Don’t forget to set the clock back one hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time end an Standard Time begins.

Have a great weekend.