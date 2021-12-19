Clearing skies and cold overnight – A warming trend for the Christmas Holiday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies tonight with a low of 25 degrees. 

Monday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 50 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 26 degrees. 

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 50 degrees. 

Partly cloudy  skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 28 degrees. 

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with an afternoon high near 52 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 26 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 54 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 32 degrees. 

Look for partly cloudy skies Christmas Eve Friday with a high of 58 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Eve night with a low of 40 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Day with a 20% chance of rain.  The high will be 58 degrees. 

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a 30% chance of rain on Sunday.  The low will be near 40 with a high on Sunday near 58 degrees.

