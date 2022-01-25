Clearing and cold tonight – Sunny and chilly Wednesday – Snow Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a low of 20 degrees. The higher elevation will have low temperatures in the middle and upper teens.

Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with an afternoon high near 39 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a cold low of 17 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for early Thursday with an increase in clouds through the late afternoon. The high will be 46 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and snow across the area. The high will be 38 degrees.

Snow is forecast for Friday night into early Saturday. The low will be near 17 with a high on Saturday of 30 degrees.

Right now, it looks like the best chance for snowfall accumulations will be in the higher elevations with light snow across the lower elevations. We are still several days out, so stay tuned.

Skies will clear Saturday night with a low of 12 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 37 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 21 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 44 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Clouds increase on Tuesday with warmer temperatures. The high will be near 50 degrees.

Have a great night!