Clear skies with cold temperatures overnight – Sunny and cool Tuesday – Warmer Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast for tonight calls for clear skies with cold temperatures. The low will be 17 degrees.

Sunny skies and chilly temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday with a high of 39 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a cold low of 21 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 48 degrees.

A weak system will move across the area Thursday which will bring a chance of light rain and snow showers to the area. The high will be near 40 degrees.

We could see a few snow showers and snow flurries Thursday night into early Friday morning. The low will be 27 with a high on Friday near 40 degrees.

We will watch a stronger system drop into the area Saturday and Sunday. This system will have the potential for producing light snow showers in the lower elevations with snow in the mountains. This system is still in the developing stage. Stay tuned for the latest snow potential for the higher elevations this week for the weekend.

