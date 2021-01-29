Storm Team 11: Clear skies tonight with clouds Saturday afternoon, wintry mix Saturday night

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear and cold conditions tonight with a low near 22.

Partly cloudy skies start our Saturday with an increase in clouds through the late morning. We could see a little wintry mix tomorrow evening. The high will be 47 degrees. Parts of southwest Virginia and the mountains could see a light dusting to less than an inch of snow.

Cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a chance of rain and snow changing to rain through Sunday morning in the Tri-Cities. Snow, sleet and freezing rain will be possible from Grayson county to Smyth and Tazewell counties and points northeast in Virginia with snow heavy at times possible across western North Carolina. The low will be 34 with a high in the Tri-Cities Sunday near 52 degrees with 30’s to our east and northeast.

All of us will have a chance of light snow Sunday night and Monday with possible accumulations. The high on Monday will be 38.

Have a great weekend!