If you were not able to see the 5 planets in the night sky on the 28th, don’t worry!

You will have another chance tonight! And the weather looks pretty good for it as well.

You’ll be able to see Mars, Uranus, Jupiter, Mercury and Venus in the sky tonight and tomorrow night!

Tonight will be clear but tomorrow we will start to see clouds push back into the region. So get out there tonight and do some planet gazing!

As we do take a look at the planets, Jupiter and Mercury will be very bright in the low Western sky. You will need a horizon that is unobstructed in order to see these planets.

Venus will be easy to spot in the Western Sky as well. Uranus will be close by, but you will need a set of binoculars or a telescope in order to see this planet. Keep an eye out for very pale blue planet.

Mars will be very easy to spot in the Southwest Sky. If you look just to the right of the moon you will be able to see a small red planet.

Between tonight and tomorrow, Uranus will actually slowly start to pass behind Venus. And they will actually switch places as we head into the evening of the 31st.

Happy Planet Gazing Everybody!