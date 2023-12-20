The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures tonight. The low will be 20 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with an afternoon high of 52 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the middle and upper 40’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a mild high of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 36 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday for Christmas Eve with a mild high of 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy and mild with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 58 to near 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with areas of rain. The low will be 46 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Wednesday of next week will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for next Wednesday night with a few rain showers. The low will be 43 degrees.

We could see mountain snow showers Thursday with cloudy skies across the region. The high in the Tri-Cities on Thursday of next week will be 50 degrees.

