The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low of 30 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with an afternoon high of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with an afternoon high near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 50 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday afternoon with a high near 79 degrees. The record high for Sunday is 78 degrees set in 1956.

Clouds increase Sunday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be mild at 73 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday night into Tuesday with a low of 46 and a cooler high of 58 degrees on Tuesday.

Clearing skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 38 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a high near 53 degrees.

Have a great night!