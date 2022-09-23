The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with an increase in clouds late. The low will be 47 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and cloud Saturday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 76 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with scattered showers. The low will be 55 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 75 degrees.

We could see some lingering showers Sunday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 74 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a cool high of 69 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees and overnight low temperatures in the low to middle 40’s.

Scattered showers will be possible Friday as tropical moisture stream north. The high will be 73 degrees.

