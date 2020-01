The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low near 14 degrees. The higher elevations could see temperatures in the single digits.

Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 46 degrees.

Look for an increase in clouds Wednesday night with a low near 22 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high near 50 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast for Friday with a chance of rain and snow for the weekend.

Have a great night!