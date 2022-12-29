The Storm Team 11 forecast call for mostly clear skies tonight with a low , with a low around 34 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies on tap on out Friday with a high of 62 degrees.

Clouds will start to push into the area through Friday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Saturday starts off cloudy as showers make their way back into the forecast throughout the afternoon and evening hours. The chance of rain is 80% with a high of 60 degrees.

For New Year’s Eve, showers will start to taper off just in time for the clock to strike midnight. the low will be 43 degrees.

We will start off 2023 with sunny skies and a high of 61 degrees!

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 65 degrees.

Clouds will start to move back into the area Monday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon and evening hours. The chance of rain is 80% with a high of 66 degrees

Showers will continue through Tuesday night. The low will be 50 degrees.Wednesday will have a 60% chance of showers and storms and a high of 61 degrees.

And for next Thursday, Showers continue with a 50% chance of rain and a high of 55 degrees.

Have a great night!