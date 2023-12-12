The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures overnight with a low of 24 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 50 degrees.
Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 22 degrees.
Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 52 degrees.
Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 25 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 55 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 28 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 56 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 36 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 50 degrees.
Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The low will be 38 degrees with a high on Monday near 50 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday is 80%
Showers are forecast Monday night with a low of 37 degrees.
Cloudy skies and showers are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 45 degrees. The chance of rain on Tuesday is 50%.
