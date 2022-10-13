The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with a low near 38 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high near 66 degrees.

Clear skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Friday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a high of 75 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 67 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The chance of rain is 40% Sunday night and 20% for Monday. The low Sunday night will be 50 with a high on Monday near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a high of 50 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the 40’s.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a frost and freeze. The low will be 29 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 52 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and chilly with a high of 55 degrees.

Have a good night.