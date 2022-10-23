The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies in the forecast tonight with a low near 43 degrees.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 74 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 44 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 75 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 53 degrees and a 30% chance of rain.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 65 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 67 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday with a high of 69 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a high of 67.
Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast with a 40% chance of rain. the high will be 64 degrees.
Have a great week!