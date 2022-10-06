The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 45 degrees.

A front will move to our south Friday with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. The high will be near 73 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 43 degrees.

The weekend looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday. The high on Saturday will be near 62 with a high on Sunday near 65 degrees. Overnight low temperatures will be near 34 Saturday night and 37 degrees Sunday night with patchy frost possible on both nights.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 68 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild. The high will be 74 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 74 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Thursday with a high of 72 degrees. The chance of rain on Thursday is 50%.