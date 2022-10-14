The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low near 42 degrees. 

Look for partly cloudy skies Saturday with a high of 75 degrees. It will be a windy afternoon with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 25 mph. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 50 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 40% chance of rain.  The high will be mild at 67 degrees.   

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday night and Monday.  The chance of rain is 50% Sunday night and 20% for Monday.  The low Sunday night will be 50 with a high on Monday near 60 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 30 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a chilly high of 48 degrees.  The higher elevations will stay in the middle 40’s. 

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a frost and freeze.  The low will be 28 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 50 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and chilly with a high of 55 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 33 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 60 degrees.

Have a great weekend!