The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low near 42 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Saturday with a high of 75 degrees. It will be a windy afternoon with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 67 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The chance of rain is 50% Sunday night and 20% for Monday. The low Sunday night will be 50 with a high on Monday near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a chilly high of 48 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the middle 40’s.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a frost and freeze. The low will be 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 50 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and chilly with a high of 55 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 60 degrees.

Have a great weekend!