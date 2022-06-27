The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight. The low will be near 54 degrees,

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with an afternoon high near 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers during the afternoon and early evening hours. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon, especially across the higher elevations. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a chance of scattered showers. The low will be 63 degrees.

Sunday will give way to mostly cloudy skies along with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The chance of rain on Monday is 50%. The high on Monday will be 87 degrees.

Have a great night!