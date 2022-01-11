Clear and cold tonight with sunshine an warmer temperatures Wednesday – Rain and snow showers Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low near 22 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 48 to near 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and snow showers. The best chance of snow will be across the mountains where a trace to less than an inch of snowfall will be possible. The high on Thursday will be 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies will linger into Thursday night with a low near 27 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 42 degrees.

We continue to watch a storm system that promises to bring snow to the Tennessee Valley into the Carolinas Sunday through Monday. It is noteworthy to point out that the storm system that will produce this is still over the Pacific Ocean and the track is not set in tone as of this time. It does appear that we could see snow, but the amount can’t be determined at this time. Stay tuned for the latest updates. High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 03’s with over night low temperatures in the lower 20’s by Sunday night.

Have a great night!