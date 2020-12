Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, December 20, 2020

Mostly cloudy and chilly tonight with drizzle, a few flurries or very light rain possible in spots. The low at 36 degrees.

Morning clouds and patchy drizzle will give way to at least a few hours of sunshine Monday afternoon. Cool and breezy. Winds out of the west and southwest between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, higher in the mountains. A high near 50 degrees, closer to 40 degrees in the higher elevations.