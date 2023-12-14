The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures with a low of 23 degrees tonight.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Skies become cloudy on Saturday with a high of 57 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The low will be 38 degrees with a high on Monday near 46 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday is 50%

Showers are forecast Monday night with a low of 27 degrees. Some of the higher elevations could see some light snow or flurries.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a high of 42 degrees. There could be a few snow showers in the higher elevations early Tuesday morning.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 24.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 47 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 50 degrees.