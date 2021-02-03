Storm Team 11: Clear and cold tonight, increasing clouds tomorrow

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures tonight. Low 18 to 20 degrees.

Thursday will start with a little sunshine with cloudy skies by the afternoon. We have a 30% chance of a little rain and maybe some snow mixed in by dinner time tomorrow evening. The high Thursday will be 48.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 60% chance of rain and some snow showers. Low 35.

Rain and snow showers possible early Friday morning followed by sunshine and a high of 46 degrees.

Have a great night!