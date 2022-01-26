Clear and cold tonight – Sunny Thursday – Light snow Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low of 17 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for early Thursday with an afternoon high near 48 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the area late Thursday afternoon with skies becoming mostly cloudy Thursday night. The low will be near 28 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of some rain and snow showers early followed by light snow through the late afternoon into the evening. The high on Friday will be near 38 with a low Friday night of 14 degrees.

Snowfall totals will be light in the lower elevations with anywhere from a trace to maybe as much as two inches in spots. The higher elevations could see as much as two to maybe four inches of snow in the highest west facing slopes of the east Tennessee mountains and some of the highest elevations of southwest Virginia.

Saturday will start cloudy with a chance of snow flurries and snow showers in the mountains. It will be windy and cold with a high of 28 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 12 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 40 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 45 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Look for an increase in clouds on Wednesday with a 20% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be mild at 55 degrees.

Have a great night!