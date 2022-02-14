The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures with a low near 20 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 60 degrees.

Increasing cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a chance of rain across the mountains of western North Carolina with a low of 45 degrees.

Look for sun and clouds and breezy conditions Thursday with an 80% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. Rainfall could be locally heavy through the late afternoon into the evening. The high will be very mild at 67 degrees.

Clearing skies are forecast for Thursday night with a cold low of 35 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer warmer with a high near 50 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Monday with a 20% chance of rain mainly east of the Tri-Cities. The high will be near 62 degrees.

Have a great night!