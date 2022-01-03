Clear and cold tonight – Sunny and warmer Tuesday- Rain and snow Thursday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a cold low of 13 to 16 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warmer with a high of 50 degrees.

Our next weather system will bring clouds to the area Wednesday night and Thursday with a low of 28 degrees and a high of 43 on Thursday. Look for a chance of rain during the afternoon with a chance of rain and snow changing and ending as light snow early Friday morning. The chance of precipitation is 50% Thursday, 60% Thursday night and then a 20% chance of light snow early Friday morning. The low Thursday night will dip to 18 degrees.

Friday will give way to partly cloudy during the afternoon. It will be cold with a high of 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 46 degrees.

Clouds increase Saturday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast for Sunday with high temperatures near 50 degrees. The chance of rain is 60% on Sunday.

We will keep cloudy skies and a chance of rain into early Monday morning. The low will be 32 with a high on Monday near 48 degrees.

Have a great night!