Clear and cold tonight – Sunny and warmer Thursday – A warming trend is on the way for Christmas

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low of 23 degrees. 

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 53 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 32 degrees. 

Look for partly cloudy skies Christmas Eve Friday with a high of 58 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Eve night with a low of 42 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Day with a 30% chance of rain late in the day.  The high will be 64 degrees. 

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 45 degrees. 

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees.  Scattered showers will be possible on Monday with a high near 56 degrees. 

We will keep variable cloudy skies in the forecast Monday night and Tuesday with a chance of scattered showers.  The low will be 45 with a high on Tuesday near 65 degrees.  We do have a 40% chance of the scattered showers on Tuesday. 

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with a 50% chance of rain.  The high will be 62 degrees.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss