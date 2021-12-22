Clear and cold tonight – Sunny and warmer Thursday – A warming trend is on the way for Christmas

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low of 23 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Christmas Eve Friday with a high of 58 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Eve night with a low of 42 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Day with a 30% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 64 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. Scattered showers will be possible on Monday with a high near 56 degrees.

We will keep variable cloudy skies in the forecast Monday night and Tuesday with a chance of scattered showers. The low will be 45 with a high on Tuesday near 65 degrees. We do have a 40% chance of the scattered showers on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 62 degrees.

Have a great night!