The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for tonight with a low near 36 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 68 degrees.

Wednesday night will be clear and cold with a low of 39 degrees.

Look for an increase in clouds Thursday with a chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 70 with a 20% chance of rain.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a few scattered showers possible. The low will be 52 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times as tropical moisture moves into the region. The high will be 66 degrees.

Clearing skies are forecast for Friday night with rain early. The low will be 39 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. The high will be 54 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with much cooler temperatures. The high will be 42 degrees.

Clear skies and very cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 44 degrees.

Have a great night!