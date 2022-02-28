The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures tonight with a low of 29 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 62 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 65 degrees.

Our dry and mild weather pattern will last into Saturday.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with an afternoon high near 66 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Friday will be beautiful with partly cloudy skies and a mild high of 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday. The low will be 44 with a high Saturday of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain late in the day. It will be very mild with a high of 75 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a 30% chance of rain late Sunday night and a 50% chance of rain on Monday. The low will be 54 with a high on Monday near 73 degrees.

Have a great night!