Storm Team 11: Clear and cold tonight, sunny and mild Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures tonight. Low 25.

Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 52 degrees.

Clouds increase Thursday night with a chance of light rain and snow late. Low 30.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of light rain and snow showers. High 45.

Light snow will be possible late Friday night into Saturday with the possibility for several inches of snow in the mountains and even a chance for a light dusting to around an inch for some of the lower elevations. The high on Saturday will be 37.

