The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight. The low will be 30 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a low near 38 degrees and a high on Friday near 70 degrees.

Skies will be fair Friday night with a low of 38 degrees.

The weekend looks nice with partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. The high on Saturday will be 70 with a high on Sunday near 72 degrees. The low Saturday night will dip to 40 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 43 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 73 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 73 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 72 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 70 degrees.

Have a great night!