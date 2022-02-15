The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures tonight with a low of 29 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with windy and mild conditions. The high will be 62 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and an 80% chance of rain Thursday night. It will be a windy day with possible wind gusts over 30 mph. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm Thursday night.

We start Friday with a few scattered showers and a slight chance for a few mountain snow flurries. Clearing skies are forecast for the afternoon with a high of 47 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Friday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 50.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a low of 25 and a high on Sunday near 58 degrees.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast for Monday with a high of 62 degrees.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday with a low of 42 and a high on Tuesday near 65 degrees.

Have a great night!