The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low of 30 degrees. 

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with an afternoon high of 65 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 38 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with an afternoon high near 68 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 43 degrees. 

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 74 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 50 degrees. 

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday afternoon with a high near 79 degrees.  The record high for Sunday is 78 degrees set in 1956. 

Clouds increase Sunday night with a low near 52 degrees. 

Monday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm.  The high will be mild at 73 degrees. 

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday night into Tuesday with a low of 46 and a cooler high of 58 degrees on Tuesday. 

Clearing skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 38 degrees. 

Wednesday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a high near 53 degrees.

Have a great night!