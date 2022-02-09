Clear and cold tonight overnight – Partly cloud and breezy Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 32 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a high of 52 degrees.  Winds will be gusty from the west at 5 to 15 mph with higher gusts across the mountains. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 30 degrees. 

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 60 degrees. 

Clouds increase Friday night with a slight chance of rain.  The low will be near 389 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of rain.  The high will be near 52 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a chance of rain changing to light snow across the area.  The low will e 28 with a high on Sunday near 38 degrees.  The higher elevations may see a light snowfall accumulation on Sunday. 

Skies clear Sunday night with a low of 20 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 40 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 22 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 50 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 26 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 57 degrees.

