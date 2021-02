The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clear skies overnight with a low of 32 degrees,

Tuesday will be sunny and mild with a high of 58 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 64 degrees. Showers will be possible Wednesday evening with a low o 39 degrees.

Look for scattered showers Thursday with a high of 72 degrees.

Have a great night!