Clear and cold overnight with sunny skies and warmer temperatures Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with a low near 22 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 26 degrees,

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 52 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast for Friday with the chance of mountain show and rain. The high will be 46 degrees.

Light snow will be possible across the region late Friday into Saturday with the possibility for a light accumulation, especially across the mountains where a few inches of snow could be possible. The high on Saturday will be 37 degrees. Stay tuned.

Have a great night!