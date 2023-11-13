The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies and cold temperatures overnight with a low of 32 degrees.

Sunny skies and dry weather remain in the forecast for Tuesday with a high near 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a high of 65 degrees.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 33 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a mild high of 67 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 63 degrees.

Showers are forecast for Friday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of rain through the early afternoon.

Look for clearing skies late. The high on Saturday will be 59 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 58 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the region late Sunday night with a low of 28 degrees. Monday will be cloudy with a high of 59 degrees.

