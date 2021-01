The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with a low of 23 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 26 degrees,

Clouds increase Sunday afternoon with a chance of rain late. High 50.

Rain is forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a high of 58 degrees.

Have a great weekend!