Clear and cold overnight with patchy frost – Sun and Clouds on Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with areas of frost. Low 37.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a high near 65.

Clouds increase Saturday night with a chance of rain after midnight. Low 46.

Cloudy skies are forecast early Sunday with a 40% chance of rain. We will see afternoon clearing and gusty winds behind a cold front. The high will be 64 degrees,

Next week will be dry and cold with high temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s and lows in the 20’s and lower 30’s.

Have a great weekend!