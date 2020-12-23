Clear and cold overnight with increasing cloudiness Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with a low near 27 degrees.

Look for an increase in clouds Wednesday with an afternoon high near 56 degrees. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee. Wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a chance of rain. The low will be 42 degrees.

We start Thursday with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Rain will fall through the morning changing to snow in the afternoon. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be early in the morning at 52 degrees. Cold Arctic Air will move into through the afternoon which will quickly change the rain to snow. We could see a burst of moderate snow as the cold air moves in with the possibility for up to 2 to 4 inches in parts of the Tri-Cities if the cold air moves in with the moisture in place. If the cold air lags behind a bit, snow totals will be less.

We keep snow showers and windy conditions Thursday night into Christmas Day. The low will be 17 with a high on Christmas Day of 23 degrees. Wind chills through the day will stay in the single digits and lower teens. We will dip to 10 to 14 degrees Friday night.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 36 degrees,

