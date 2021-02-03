Clear and cold overnight with clouds tomorrow – Rain Thursday night

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures with a low near 18 degrees. You could encounter some slippery road conditions where melting snow has refrozen. Drive with care.

We start Thursday with some sunshine. Clouds increase through the late morning into the afternoon with a chance for a few showers mixed with snow into the early evening. The high will be 48 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain is in the forecast for Thursday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Rain and even some light snow will be possible early Friday morning as a front moves through the area. Sunny skies return for the afternoon with a high near 46 degrees,

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 45 degrees.

Have a great night!