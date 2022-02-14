The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies with cold temperatures overnight. Low 20 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 60 degrees. Increasing cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a chance of rain across the mountains of western North Carolina with a low of 45 degrees.

Look for sun and clouds and breezy conditions Thursday with an 80% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be very mild at 67 degrees.

Clearing skies are forecast for Thursday night with a cold low of 35 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer warmer with a high near 50 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Monday with a 20% chance of rain mainly east of the Tri-Cities. The high will be near 62 degrees.

