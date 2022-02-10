The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions overnight with a low of 32 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with windy conditions and mild temperatures. The high will be near 64 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be near 40 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy and breezy with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are are forecast for Saturday night with a 20% chance of rain and snow. The low will be near 27 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy and cold with a 30% chance of snow showers. The mountains could see a trace to maybe an inch of snow. The high will be 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few snow flurries across the mountains. The low will be near 20 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a chilly high of 40 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 22.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 50 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 58 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible Thursday with a high of 63 degrees.

Have a great night!