Clear and cold overnight – Partly cloudy and warmer Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures overnight. Low 25.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a chance of rain and snow showers late. Low 30.

Friday will be cloudy and cool with a 50% chance of light rain and snow showers. High 45.

Light snow and snow showers will be possible late Friday night into Saturday with the possibility for a light accumulation of snow in the higher elevations. Low Friday night 27. High Saturday 37.

Have a great night!