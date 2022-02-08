Clear and cold overnight – Partly cloudy and mild Wednesday – Stray shower late

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with a low of 26 degrees. 

Look for partly cloudy skies Wednesday with a high of 54 degrees. 

We will watch a weak system move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning that will bring an increase in clouds to the region.  We could see a slight chance for a few scattered showers late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.  The low Wednesday night will dip to 31 degrees.  Temperatures will mild Thursday with a high near 52 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 36 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 55 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 37 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of scattered showers.  The high will be near 56 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered rain and snow showers.  The low will be 28 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a chance or morning light snow showers.  The high will be chilly at 40 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 23 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy and chilly with a high of 42 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 23 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 54 degrees.

