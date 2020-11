The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies with frost tonight. Low 37.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a high near 65 degrees.

Clouds increase tomorrow night with a chance of rain late. Low 46.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a chance of rain early in the day. Clearing skies and windy weather is forecast for Sunday afternoon. The high will be 64.

Temperatures turn colder next week with high temperatures in the 50’s.

Have a great weekend!