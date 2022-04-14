The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures overnight with areas of patchy frost will be possible low will be 35.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds for Good Friday. The high temperature will be 72 degrees.

Skies will become cloudy Friday night with a 50 percent rain chance late.

Cloudy skies forecast for Saturday with a 50 percent chance of showers mainly during the morning and early afternoon. The high will be 68 degrees.

Passing clouds are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 20% chance of a shower late. The high will be 66 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 43 degrees. The chance of rain is 20%.

Monday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 65.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for Monday night with a low near 39 degrees.

Look for a scattered showers early Tuesday with a high near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday. The low will be 34 with a high on Wednesday near 70.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 45 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 76 degrees.

Have a great night!