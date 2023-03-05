The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies with chilly temperatures on tap for tonight with a low near 39 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 72 degrees.

We will see clouds start to push back into the area Monday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 63 degrees.

Showers and clouds start to taper off Tuesday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Patchy frost is possible late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Wednesday with a high of 56 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a 50% chance of rain moving in Thursday evening with a high of 59 degrees.

A 70% chance of rain on Friday with a high of 55 degrees.

Scattered showers continue next Saturday with a 30% chance of rain with a high of 52 degrees.

And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies with a high of 54 degrees and a 30% chance of rain in the evening.

Have a great start to the work week!