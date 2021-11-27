Chilly evening ahead – Lots of sunshine and warmer for Sunday – Rain returns late next week

Happy Saturday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph.



Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.



Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 5 mph.



Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.



Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.



Friday: Few showers possible late, otherwise mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Enjoy the rest of your day.