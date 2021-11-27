Chilly evening ahead – Lots of sunshine and warmer for Sunday – Rain returns late next week

Happy Saturday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday: Few showers possible late, otherwise mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Enjoy the rest of your day.