Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, September 12, 2020

We have some scattered showers over the mountains to start this Saturday. Those really won't have much luck moving farther west due to downsloping (southeast) winds. However, some additional scattered thunderstorms are expected starting later this afternoon especially for our western communities back toward the Cumberland Plateau. Otherwise, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds with plenty of warmth and humidity. The high near 85 degrees.