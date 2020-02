It is not uncommon for highs to be in the 60s one day, to highs in the 40s the next day here in the Tri-Cities. Just how big can these temperature changes get?

Today's Ask Storm Team 11 question is "What is the largest temperature change in 24 hours?"

The largest temperature change ever recorded within 24 hours took place in Loma, Montana. An extreme 103 F temperature range in less than a day occurred in January of 1974!